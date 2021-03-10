Illinois Ranks Among Top Most-Moved-Out-Of States in the US During the COVID Pandemic

Illinois ranked No. 4 most-moved-out-of state over the last year, according to a new report, as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation.

According to the migration report from HireAHelper, Illinois ranked under California, New York and New Jersey with a net loss of -40% during 2020.

Here's a list of the top most-moved-out-of states in the U.S. during the pandemic:

California New York New Jersey Illinois Connecticut Nebraska Washington, D.C. Minnesota Kansas Louisiana

Although the data was unable to tell how many people moved from Illinois specifically due to COVID-19, 25% of reloactions across the U.S. reported to have been coronavirus-related.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Of those who moved due to the pandemic, nearly one-third relocated to look after family members, the report showed. Data showed about 35% of coronavirus-forced moves were due to financial hardship.

Despite Illinois ranking in the top five most-moved-out-of states, no city in Illinois earned a ranking on the top most-moved-from cities.

The report, which analyzed 75,000 moves across the country, calculated each state's net loss then ranked accordingly. The net loss took the number of new residents moving to a state divided by the number of individuals moving out, turning it into a percentage.