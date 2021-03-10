illinois coronavirus

Illinois Ranks Among Top Most-Moved-Out-Of States in the US During the COVID Pandemic

Illinois ranked No. 4 most-moved-out-of state over the last year, according to a new report, as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation.

According to the migration report from HireAHelper, Illinois ranked under California, New York and New Jersey with a net loss of -40% during 2020.

Here's a list of the top most-moved-out-of states in the U.S. during the pandemic:

  1. California
  2. New York
  3. New Jersey
  4. Illinois
  5. Connecticut
  6. Nebraska
  7. Washington, D.C.
  8. Minnesota
  9. Kansas
  10. Louisiana

Although the data was unable to tell how many people moved from Illinois specifically due to COVID-19, 25% of reloactions across the U.S. reported to have been coronavirus-related.

Of those who moved due to the pandemic, nearly one-third relocated to look after family members, the report showed. Data showed about 35% of coronavirus-forced moves were due to financial hardship.

Despite Illinois ranking in the top five most-moved-out-of states, no city in Illinois earned a ranking on the top most-moved-from cities.

The report, which analyzed 75,000 moves across the country, calculated each state's net loss then ranked accordingly. The net loss took the number of new residents moving to a state divided by the number of individuals moving out, turning it into a percentage.

