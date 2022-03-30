Illinois Ranks Among Least Stressed States, While Indiana Listed Among Top: New Data

Illinois was named among the least stressed states in the U.S., according to a newly released list, while Indiana ranked among the most stressed.

Indiana, which was also listed as having the most affordable housing, ranked No. 17 among the 50 states numbered from most to least stressed by a new list from WalletHub.

Receiving a score of 48.71, Indiana ranked No. 37 in work-related stress, No. 20 in money-related stress, No. 20 in family-related stress and No. 12 in health-related stress, data showed.

Illinois ranked in the second half of the list at No. 37, also listed as No. 13 in work-related stress, No. 30 in money-related stress, No. 44 in family-related stress and No. 42 in health-related stress.

Here's the full list.

Among other Midwest states listed, Michigan ranked at No. 18, Ohio at No. 20, Iowa at No. 40, Wisconsin at No. 47 and Minnesota at No. 49.

Iowa also ranked among having the most affordable housing, while Wisconsin was listed as having some of the most psychologists per capita.

Based on the methodology, WalletHub examined the four key metrics: Work-Related Stress, Money-Related Stress, Family-Related Stress, Health- & Safety-Related Stress.

Each category was scored on a 100-point scale, the company said, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of stress. For the full point system, click here.