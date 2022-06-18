Illinois Ranked Among Top 5 ‘Most Fun States' in US, List Shows

Illinois is one of the most fun cities in America, according to a new list, but you already knew that.

WalletHub released a compilation this week of "2022's Most Fun States in America," ranking Illinois at No. 5.

Illinois received a total score of 55.33, ranking fifth in "entertainment and recreation," and fourth for "nightlife," according to the list.

Here were the top 10:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota

Here's a breakdown of the scoring system.

Illinois also had the fifth most restaurants per capita, scoring just under California, Florida, New York and Texas.

In December 2021, WalletHub ranked Chicago among the "Most Fun Cities in America" at No. 8 with a total score of 51.40.

The city ranked No. 8 in "entertainment and and recreation," No. 10 in "nightlife and parties," and No. 149 in overall costs.