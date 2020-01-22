OSLAD

Illinois Provides $30M to Acquire, Develop Open Lands and Parks

Illinois grant funds will provide nearly $30 million for efforts across the state to acquire open spaces and develop and improve recreational facilities.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the list of 85 projects late last week. They will receive $29.7 million from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Pritzker said in a prepared statement.

“Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

OSLAD money supports up to one-half of a project's cost. With local matching funds, the grant awards will cover $56 million in park developments and open-space land purchases.

Officials began OSLAD in 1987. It receives funding from a portion of the state's Real Estate Transfer Tax.

It has provided $403 million for more than 1,700 projects in the past three decades.

