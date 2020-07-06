Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois Prepares for Pavement Blowouts Amid Heat Wave

Rising temperatures could cause many issues on the roads

By Becca Wood

As the state experiences extreme heat this July, the Illinois Department of Transportation warned those on the road to be wary of pavement buckling.

When high temperatures stay in the area for long periods of time, the road can expand and then buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven surfaces, according to IDOT. Precipitation and humidity are reported to increase the potential for buckling.

“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

IDOT reminded those operating vehicles to stay alert as traffic slows, along with change lanes and slow down when workers are repairing the roads.

To report pavement failures, call (800) 452-4368 or reach out to law enforcement by dialing 911

