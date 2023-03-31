At Least 47K ComEd Customers Without Power as Storms Hammer Chicago Area

More than 47,000 ComEd customers were left without power late Friday as a series of severe thunderstorms pummeled the region with wind gusts possibly exceeding 75 miles per hour, downing power lines, toppling trees and causing damage to buildings.

As of 8:52 p.m., 47,518 ComEd customers were reported to be without power across northern Illinois, with more than 14,000 of those affected in the Rockford area. Additionally, more than 3,400 people were left in the dark in Chicago's western suburbs.

ComEd urges anyone who has experienced an outage to contact the company immediately. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage, also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report.

Information about existing outages and restoration times can be found online at ComEd.com/map.