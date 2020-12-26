Illinois Police Search for 8-Year-Old Boy Abducted on Christmas Day

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 8-year-old boy whom they believe was abducted by his biological parents on Christmas Day.

According to a press release, Enrique Sanchez, 8, was attending a Christmas gathering at the home of his grandmother, who is his legal guardian. At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, the boy’s biological mother, Holly Adcox, 27, allegedly took Enrique from the gathering, which was held in Fremont Township.

Adcox does not have legal custody of the child, police say.

Additional information obtained by police indicates that Adcox and Federico Sanchez, 30, the boy’s biological father, had planned on abducting the child and fleeing the gathering.

Police are asking the public for help in locating the child. They believe the couple and the child are in a maroon 2002 Toyota Camry, with Illinois license plate BN21720. They believe the couple plan to flee to another state with the child.

Enrique is described as a young boy, standing 4-feet tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police do not believe the boy is in danger of death or bodily harm, and therefore have not issued an Amber Alert in the case.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or to call 847-377-4156 with any additional information.