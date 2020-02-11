Pediatrician’s Suicide Note ‘Raised Questions’ About Patients’ Vaccinations: Police

Police are investigating and warning patients after a Chicago-area pediatrician's suicide note raised questions about vaccination records at his medical practice.

Cook County Sheriff’s police said they began investigating vaccination records from Dr. Van Koinis, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sept. 10 in a Cook County Forest Preserve in Palos Township, after his suicide note indicated potential issues with “the record keeping" at his practice.

“During the investigation into Koinis' death, including issues presented in the note, investigators found that discerning who received vaccinations and who did not was unclear due to record keeping issues,” the Cook County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

They also discovered that, in some cases, Koinis did not provide vaccinations to children at a parent’s request.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Koinis’ former patients are encouraged to discuss this information with their current physicians and inquire about methods to test for prior vaccinations,” the sheriff’s office said.

Koinis’ practice was located at 3830 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park, where he primarily served residents on Chicago’s Southwest Side and near southwest suburbs. State records show he had been licensed to practice in Illinois beginning in 1991.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing and the Illinois Department of Public Health was notified.

Anyone with information about Koinis is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (708) 397-6366. Those looking for information about personal or family medical records can call a media line at (630) 670-1673.