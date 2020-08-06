Illinois Parents Prepare to Balance Jobs with Kids' Education as Schools Shift to Remote Learning Only

Working parents across the Chicago area find themselves scrambling to prepare for an all-remote learning environment as a growing number of school districts overturn plans to begin the school year with hybrid teaching models.

Felicia Schoenjohn of Naperville told NBC 5 she is interviewing tutors for her son, Max, because she will be balancing a busy work schedule with his remote learning.

“Trying to do both work and then also teach him from the Spring semester, it was very challenging,” Schoenjohn said.

Jennifer Ciccone is a nurse practitioner with four kids attending schools in Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows.

She said she will be waking up earlier and working longer hours, while helping her kids with their eLearning.

“I want them to continue to progress and not fall behind and I want them to be happy,” Ciccone said. “I want them as much as we can do at this time have some sense of normalcy.”

District 203 (Naperville) and District 214 (Arlington Heights) are among the suburban Chicago school districts that had planned to start the school year with a combination of in-person instruction and E-learning, but changed to remote learning over concerns regarding the pandemic.