Illinois One of States Hardest Hit by Catalytic Converter Thieves, Major Insurer Says

Catalytic converter thefts have grown across the United States in recent years, and according to a major insurance company, Illinois is one of the states hardest-hit by the epidemic.

According to data compiled by State Farm, Illinois makes up the third-largest share of catalytic converter thefts of any state in the U.S.

California leads the way at 24.5% of the claims processed by the company for thefts, while Texas follows at 13.58% of total thefts, according to the company.

Washington and Minnesota round out the top-five.

According to State Farm, more than 23,000 catalytic converter-theft claims have been received by the company during the first six months of 2022. That continues a recent trend of rising thefts, with claims going up by a staggering 109% during the last 12 months.

The devices have been targeted by thieves because they contain several rare metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, leading to the part being worth hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

All vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel have catalytic converters, which help to reduce contaminants emitted by the exhaust system, according to State Farm.

The company urges drivers to explore protective measures, including comprehensive-insurance coverage. Drivers are also asked to park in well-lit areas, install sensitive alarm systems, or to even engrave their car’s VIN number on their catalytic converter.