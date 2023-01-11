Illinois One of Midwest's Best States to Raise a Family, Survey Says

In a new ranking of the best and worst places to raise families in the United States, Illinois finished just outside of the top-10, but was among the best in the Midwest.

The survey results were published in WalletHub’s 2023 Best & Worst States to Raise a Family edition.

Researchers looked at various factors, including annual family income, the quality of schools, unemployment rates, housing costs, and more. The personal finance website compared all 50 states, using a series of 51 different metrics.

Some of the key statistics for Illinois show that the state is among the best in the U.S. in terms of affordability, median family income and family fun activities, according to the survey.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here are a few of the key findings of the survey:

3rd – Median Family Income

4th – Family Fun

11th – Affordability

25th – Education & Childcare

29th – Health & Safety

According to the survey results, Massachusetts snagged the top spot, while Mississippi finished at the bottom of the list.

In the Midwest, neighboring Indiana and Wisconsin ranked 34th and 17th, respectively. Iowa, however, fared much better at 9th place. Nearby Michigan came in 36th place, while Missouri ranked 28th.

According to experts from the study, quality education, a strong and involved community, and safety are key ingredients. They also recommend states prioritize creating affordable housing and childcare to appeal to families.