Illinois Officials to Begin Treating for Gypsy Moth Later This Month

The destructive insect eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs and is capable of stripping plants bare

dicogm, Shutterstock

State officials will begin treating northern parts of the state for gypsy moth later this month.

The destructive insect eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs and is capable of stripping plants bare, which leave them more susceptible to other insects, disease and death.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture plans to treat for the insect on Thursday and Friday in parts of JoDaviess, Kendall, Ogle and Will counties, covering nearly 25,000 acres. State officials work with the U.S. Forest Service each year to treat for the pest.

Officials said in a news release that their focus is to disrupt mating by using a pheromone product through an aerial application. It isn’t harmful to humans, pets or other wildlife, according to state officials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gypsy mothIllinoisillinois department of agriculture
