Illinois Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Alcohol Delivery to Homes

The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill Wednesday allowing third parties to deliver spirits and wine from stores to customers, with the legislation heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

House Bill 54 amends the Liquor Control Act of 1934, providing that retailers can deliver alcoholic liquors to the home or other designated location of an Illinois customer.

The legislation provides several distributors, retailers, importers and shippers with permits and licenses to deliver spirits and wine across Illinois. The bill notes that the individual receiving an order containing alcohol must be at least 21 years old or older.

"[The bill] provides that a retailer may use the services of a third-party facilitator by means of the Internet or mobile application to facilitate the sale of alcoholic liquors to be delivered to the home or other designated location of a consumer in this State if specified conditions are met, including verifying that the individual accepting the delivery is at least 21 years of age," the bill reads.

The measure now heads to the governor's desk.

Due to the closing of indoor dining during the pandemic, many Illinois restaurants and bars have been faced with financial challenges, and lobbying groups hope Wednesday's bill could provide some relief.

