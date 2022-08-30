Illinois Officials Report First Human Case, Death Related to West Nile Virus in Cook County

Health officials in Illinois say that a Cook County resident is the first person in Illinois to die as a result of West Nile virus, having contracted the illness in early August.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the resident’s case was the first in Illinois so far this year. The resident was in their late 70s, according to an alert issued Tuesday.

Last year, there were 20 West Nile virus cases reported in Cook County, with one resident dying of the virus. In all, 65 Illinois residents contracted the illness, and five ultimately died.

Officials say that the West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle ache, and may last for a few days or even a few weeks.

Most people who are infected with the virus show no symptoms, but in rare cases, severe illness, including meningitis or encephalitis, can occur. People older than the age of 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe illness, according to IDPH.

Surveillance for the virus includes laboratory tests on mosquito batches, as well as testing on dead perching birds. Sick horses can also be tested for the virus.

In all, 30 Illinois counties have reported West Nile cases in mosquitoes, and six counties have reported positive tests in birds.

IDPH officials say that the most effective way to prevent the spread of West Nile is to reduce the number of encounters with mosquitoes. That includes putting tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, and to eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Using insect repellant, and avoiding outdoor activity during times when mosquitoes are most prevalent, just after sunrise and just before sunset, are also key preventative measures.

Many communities use insecticide to kill mosquitoes, and residents are encouraged to report standing water or other areas where the insects can breed.