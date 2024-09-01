Illinois officials issue statements on death of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Following the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, numerous Illinois officials are reacting to the tragedy.

The family of 23-year-old Goldberg Polin announced his death in a statement late Saturday, writing, “With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

According to the Biden administration, Goldberg-Polin was one of six victims whose bodies were found in a tunnel underneath Rafah by the Israel Defense Forces. An IDF spokesperson said it is believed the six were killed by Hamas shortly before Israeli forces reached them.

Following the revelation, Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth were among lawmakers reacting to the news.

Sen. Dick Durbin:

“Hersh Goldberg-Polin was a young man with his entire life ahead of him when he attended a music festival on October 7. When Hamas viciously attacked the Nova music festival, Hersh was horribly injured attempting to help his fellow music festival attendees and subsequently taken hostage.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated to learn of Hersh’s murder in captivity and will be keeping the entire Goldberg-Polin family in my thoughts, especially Hersh’s parents, Jon and Rachel, during this unimaginable time. A ceasefire must be reached immediately that allows all remaining hostages to be released, humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, and an elusive and neglected long-term vision for peace and stability to become a reality.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth:

“My heart is broken by this gut-wrenching news. My deepest condolences are with Hersh’s family and friends, including those throughout the Chicagoland area, and his parents, Rachel and Jon, who have been staunch advocates for the hostages and their families—their bravery, strength and steadfast love for their son has been awe-inspiring.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“The capture and subsequent killing of hostages by Hamas is unconscionable and unacceptable. Full stop. It is imperative for a permanent ceasefire to be negotiated and upheld by all parties that releases the remaining hostages, and I will keep doing everything I can to push for a deal.

“May Hersh’s memory be a blessing.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky:

“Hersh Goldberg-Polin was a courageous ray of light with a bright future ahead of him. I’m devastated to learn that he was killed by Hamas and his body was recovered from a tunnel in Rafah alongside five other hostages.

"In the days since the horrific attack on Israel on October 7th, I have gotten to know Hersh’s family. His parents, Jon and Rachel, are from Chicago. His grandmother and aunt are residents of the 9th Congressional District. In the face of uncertainty and tragedy, Hersh’s family has displayed great strength. They have endlessly stepped forward in order to make their voices heard, tell Hersh's story, and advocate for the safe return of every hostage. My heart breaks for them.

"The human cost of this war is staggering, and it must end now. Hersh was slated for release in the framework that Israel and Hamas agreed to in early July. It is unconscionable that Israeli and Hamas leadership have delayed a final deal for so long. We must bring all the remaining hostages home immediately and end the violence once and for all."