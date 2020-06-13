Illinois Officials Confirm 673 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths

Illinois officials have confirmed 673 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 29 additional deaths Saturday.

According to official statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, state officials have confirmed 131,871 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Cases have been reported in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Over the course of the pandemic, 6,289 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus-related causes.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories statewide reported 21,844 new coronavirus test specimens, bringing the state’s total to 1,168,945. Over the last seven days, the statewide positivity rate for cases has been just three percent.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of individuals who have fully recovered from the virus six weeks after initial diagnosis, is now at 93 percent.

Of the nearly 4,000 ICU beds in Illinois, 610 are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, and of the state’s nearly 6,000 ventilators, 352 are currently being used by COVID-19 patients.