Illinois now has an official ‘Bacon Day'. Here's when to celebrate

Senate Joint Resolution 24 officially declared May 7 as Illinois Bacon Day

By Grace Erwin

Bacon
Getty Images

National Bacon Day is officially in December, but the state of Illinois now has its own day to celebrate.

Senate Joint Resolution 24 officially declared May 7 as Illinois Bacon Day.

The resolution is sponsored by Senators Chris Balkema, Doris Turner, Sally Turner, Craig Wilcox and Li Arellano Jr. in the Senate, and Reps Kelly Cassidy and Katie Stuart in the House.

Illinois pork production is ranked 4th in the U.S. and supports over 30,000 jobs and contributes an estimated $13.8 billion dollars to the economy.

To celebrate the day, the Illinois Pork Producers Association will be at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday.

According to the association, Illinois pig farmers, IPPA staff, and FFA state officers will be handing out BLT sandwiches to legislators at the Illinois State Capitol and discussing the role that pork production plays in Illinois.

