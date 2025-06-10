Illinois nonprofits are sounding alarms amid proposed cuts to Medicaid proposed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Clearbrook is one such nonprofit, working with approximately 8,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The president claimed the Medicaid system is filled with waste, fraud and abuse in a June Presidential Action, and followed it up with proposals as part of his "Big, Beautiful Bill" that aims to crack down on government spending while setting new domestic policy goals.

Nonprofits fear the proposed cuts cuts will force them to slash their services to vulnerable populations.

Clearbrook is Illinois' largest provider of home-based services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The group's work aids in residential help, mental health and more. One of the services includes assisting IDD adults with living on their own away from family.

"A lot of times the individuals are leaving home for the first time. They watch siblings, friends, family leave home and they want their opportunity to do the same," said Sarah Hunter, Clearbrook's director of residential services. "It's important because it helps socially. They grow whether it’s independently with skills, they learn how to break out of their shells and be more independent."

In March 2025, Sarah helped Kevin Stith move into a new home in Grayslake. It's part of a community integrated living arrangement (CILA).

"He would always say he wanted to live in an apartment with his friends," Kevin's dad Edward Stith said.

Edward and his wife Paulette started a parent group in 2015 to see what housing options there were for adults with IDD who had ambitions to move out on their own. He told NBC 5 about 50 people showed up to the first meeting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Basically we found out how difficult it is to find housing, and secondly to find other people who have the same goals as Kevin did," he said.

The family found Clearbrook, and was placed on various waitlists for 15 years.

"Then Clearbrook expanded into Lake County which was a Godsend," Edward said.

Kevin was identified as someone who qualified for a CILA, and in March he moved into the Grayslake house with three other roommates with IDD.

"The need in Illinois is great. There are thousands upon thousands of individuals still on the waitlist and not enough services and providers to support this," said Hunter.

Kevin felt right at home in his new space.

"It feels good, it feels like home," Kevin told NBC 5's Courtney Sisk. "It’s a nice house."

"We’re getting used to being empty nesters and I said what our friends went through 20 years ago we’re going through now," his mom Paulette said. "I see him be very happy, and he’s very content."

For his parents, having a program that will care for Kevin the rest of his life is a feeling of relief.

“I could exhale on that. I could breathe again," said Paulette. "Those are the questions that cross your mind as a mother. Who will be there when I’m not?”

However Jessica Smart, Clearbrook's CEO says their work is facing serious headwinds with potential cuts to Medicaid, and a state budget that doesn't fully fund the direct support professionals who support in-home care.

"Medicaid is absolutely vital to the work we do," she said via phone call. "Every service we provide, and every individual is funded by Medicaid."

She says if any cuts come to Medicaid they will also come to the nonprofit as reductions in services, therapy, home integration and in the worst-case-scenario, closures.

Right now, it's a waiting game. In the meantime Clearbrook is focused on advocacy.

Smart traveled to Washington D.C. in April to meet with local lawmakers to fight for their cause.