Illinois Nets 3rd-Most Emmy Nominations of any US State

CHICAGO — While stars from the coasts will be well-represented at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards next Monday, Illinois talent will be plentiful on the red carpet this year.

Thanks to names such as Bob Odenkirk, Jane Lynch and Patricia Arquette, Illinois produced the third-most Emmy nominations of any US state, only behind New York and California.

Over eight percent of this year's nominees hail from the Prairie State, including two nominations in the Guest Actress - Comedy category. Dolton native Jane Lynch, nominated for her role in "Only Murders in the Building", is competing against veteran actress Laurie Metcalf and her role in "Hacks" for the honor.

Metcalf hails from downstate Carbondale and has garnered recognition for previous roles on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Roseanne."

Other Illinois nominees this year include Joliet native Nick Offerman, revered for his role in "Parks and Recreation" and now nominated in the Host of a Reality Show category for the crafts show "Making It". Belleville's Peter Sarsgaard also picked up a nomination, getting the nod for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as a federal prosecutor in "Dopesick."

The Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. CDT and can be watched on NBC and Peacock.