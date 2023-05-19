Illinois Murder Suspect Who Promised Teen Victim Disney Cups Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl who he lured to his home on the promise of selling her Disney cups, according to the Iroquois County Times Republic.

Arthur Jensen, of Sheldon, was convicted earlier this year in the August 2019 killing of 17-year-old Adara Bunn. Adara was strangled to death in Jensen's home after she went to a rummage sale with her mother a previous day. That day, the teen purchased some Disney glasses and was told by Jensen to come back "tomorrow" because he had more Disney cups that she may be interested in, the newspaper reported.

Jensen's attorney didn't dispute that he killed the teenager, but the charge of first-degree murder. He said the homeowner wasn't expecting Adara at his house that day, and the two had a conversation outside when she initially arrived. After going to the bathroom area, Jensen was "startled" when he saw the girl in his living room, his attorney said.

He then tried to physically remove the teen, but "during the struggle he became enraged and pulled the rope from his pocket, which he said he had because he had been packing up the garage sale items," according to the newspaper. Witnesses testified that they went to Jensen's home, heard noises coming the house and then heard a young girl say “Stop," “Let me go” and “I won’t tell police if you just let me go." They then made decision to call police.

Jensen will have to serve the majority of his sentence, but will be credited for the three years he has already spent in the Iroquois County Jail.

Iroquois County States Attorney James Devine, who led the prosecution, said he was pleased with the sentencing, noting that the state had asked for 50 years.

“The family afterwards were very relieved and glad that this process is done as far as the court process,” he said.