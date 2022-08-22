Illinois' ‘Most Unwanted' Bug: Why You Should Kill the Spotted Lanternfly on Sight, According to Officials

A spotted lanternfly might capture your gaze with its colorful, speckled wings, but don't let the warnings fly over your head.

The bug landed a spot atop Illinois' "Most Unwanted" invasive species list, with experts urging those who see the pest to squash it immediately and then report it.

So, what's the buzz around this one-inch insect?

The spotted lanternfly is a federally regulated invasive pest that can "seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard and logging industries" if allowed to spread, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While the species hasn't been detected in Illinois, it's currently been found in 12 states, including Indiana. Kill-on-sight requests are being issued to curb the bug's spread around eastern states.

Despite it's inability to fly long distances, the bug is a stealthy hitchhiker and is known to spread by laying eggs, the department said.

The department also noted that the bug feasts on a range of fruit and ornamental trees, potentially causing dieback and disease to the crops it infects, such as apples, peaches, cherries, grapes, maple trees, pines trees and willow trees.

Plants infested by the spotted lantern may start to ooze and exude a fermented odor, produce a buildup of sticky fluid, also known as honeydew, or displayed sooty mold, the department said.

The bug is native to China and first made its way to the U.S. in September 2014, being detected in Pennsylvania.

Experts advise those who find a spotted lanternfly to kill the bug and send a photo to lanternfly@illinois.edu with specifics on where the insect was. People can also contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture at (815)787-5476.