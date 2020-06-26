Illinois' Minimum Wage to Increase to $10 an Hour July 1

Illinois' minimum wage will increase to $10 per hour beginning on July 1, marking the second increase in less than a year, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

Legislation previously passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed by the governor provides a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. On Jan. 1, 2020, the state's minimum wage was increased by $1 to $9.25, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase an additional $1 per hour each year on Jan. 1 until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.

The current minimum wage in Cook County, which is $12 an hour, will increase to $13 per hour also starting on July 1. In the city of Chicago, the current minimum wage of $13 an hour will be raised to $13.50 per hour for businesses with four to 20 employees. For large employers, businesses with 21 or more employees, the wage will be raised to $14.

State law includes provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers, such as food servers, who regularly earn tips. Tipped employees may be paid a minimum of 60% of the hourly minimum wage. These workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, the news release stated.

Individuals who are under 18 years old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year will earn a minimum wage of $8 per hour.