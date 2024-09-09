Illinois Mega Millions player wins $1 million in weekend drawing

As the Mega Millions jackpot soars to $800 million this week, one Chicago player is celebrating after winning $1 million on their ticket.

The winning ticket from Friday’s drawing was purchased at a Gas Express location in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The ticket matched the five numbers on the Mega Millions drawing, 6-23-42-59-63, to win a cool $1 million. The ticket did not win the jackpot, as it didn’t match the Mega Ball number.

The ticket was one of six sold across the U.S. that won the $1 million prize, with a ticket sold in Ohio also coming with a Megaplier that doubled the prize to $2 million.

According to the gas station’s owner, the establishment also sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket that captured a $400,000 prize earlier this year. That retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the Mega Millions ticket.

“My employees and I are hoping that the winner is someone we know, a regular customer,” the owner said. “No matter the outcome, I plan to use some of the bonus to celebrate with my employees and use the rest to upgrade my gas station.”

According to Illinois Lottery officials, this is the seventh prize of $1 million or more won by a Mega Millions player in the state this year.

The winner has not come forward to claim their prize, but has a year to do so.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, with lesser prizes available for matching some of the numbers in the game.

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Central time. Drawings can be found on the Lottery’s YouTube page.