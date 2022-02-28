Illinois Mask Requirements: Mandates Lifting, But Not Everywhere

Even as mask mandates come to an end in Illinois, Chicago and Cook County, there will still be some requirements in place.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Friday to show 70% of the nation's counties at low or medium risk for COVID. In those areas, masks are no longer necessary, according to the agency.

Despite the CDC recommendations, local governments, including those in areas of low risk, like most of northern Illinois, have the ability to set their own rules. School districts, too, may decide to implement their own mask mandates.

In addition, the new guidelines do not change the federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station.

Remember: Per federal mandate, everyone must wear masks while on a CTA bus, train or station, even if you're vaccinated. Stay safe out there and be sure to do your part to protect yourself and those around you. pic.twitter.com/04T79vysLY — cta (@cta) February 26, 2022

Metra also issued an alert to riders Monday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Per TSA mandate, face masks are still required on all public transportation through March 18th. Thank you for continuing to protect yourself and others onboard Metra. pic.twitter.com/OEpigQhs0D — Metra (@Metra) February 28, 2022

Illinois, Cook County and Chicago mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations before restrictions will be widely lifted Monday.

Here's what you should know as the mandates are removed.

Illinois also announced the state will widely align with the new CDC guidance, as well as remove the school mask mandate starting Monday.