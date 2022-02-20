Decatur Illinois

Illinois Man Held on $1M Bail for Alleged Anti-Gay Attack

A 19-year-old man has been held on $1 million bail after an alleged anti-gay attack that sent the victim to the hospital.

Decatur police allege Ethan Dickerson restrained and hit the victim repeatedly with a pipe wrench Thursday at a Decatur home. Authorities said Dickerson allegedly threatened to kill the victim in a homophobic rant, according to The (Decatur) Herald & Review.

Dickerson faced preliminary charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, home invasion, and a hate crime. The charges will be reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office.

Police found the victim in the kitchen with multiple lacerations on the head an a “significant” amount of blood loss. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries that required stitches.

It was immediately unclear if Dickerson had an attorney. A listed phone number for him could not be located Sunday.

