Illinois Man Gets 96 Years in 2017 Killing, Dismemberment

A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for the 2017 slaying of his longtime girlfriend, whose body was burned and dismembered.

A Vermilion County judge sentenced Ocheil Keys, 30, on Thursday to 60 years in prison on a murder charge for Barbara Rose's killing, 30 years for dismembering her body and another six years for concealing her death.

A jury had convicted the Danville man in July in Rose's killing, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

Evidence presented at trial indicated that after killing Rose on Oct. 22, 2017, Keys told her family and friends that she had left the state, and then tried cover up the crime by burning her body in an abandoned house.

After that failed to work, he dismembered Rose's body, which was found by Danville police weeks later in a car owned by Keys’ mother, prosecutors said.

