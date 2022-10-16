Illinois Man, Father Enter Pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cases

An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.

Charges of impeding Congress by illegally entering the Capitol will be dropped as part of a plea agreement in each case, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The misdemeanor charges carry a maximum sentence of six months in prison, five years’ probation and a $5,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Jan. 17.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to court documents, the Bokoskis traveled to Washington to hear President Donald Trump speak at a rally on Jan. 6, then followed the crowd to the Capitol, which they entered through a breached Senate door.