Grand Canyon National Park

Illinois Man Collapses, Dies During Hike in Grand Canyon National Park

Laura Ciapponi/Getty Images

An Illinois man has died during a hike in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Wednesday.

Park officials said 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego was hiking out of the canyon Tuesday after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point about one mile down the South Kaibab Trail when he collapsed.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Bystanders started CPR on Smith and National Park Service emergency medical personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts.

Local

Chicago Archdiocese 6 mins ago

Chicago Archdiocese Settles Sexual Abuse Suit for $880,000

woodridge tornado 15 mins ago

Woodridge Tornado Damaged Nearly 400 Homes, With More Than 2 Dozen a ‘Complete Loss'

But park officials said all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

It was the second death in recent days at the Grand Canyon.

A 53-year-old Ohio woman on a backpacking trip died of suspected heat-related illness last weekend.

Michelle Meder of Hudson was among a group of five who made it halfway into the canyon Saturday when she became disoriented and later unconscious.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Grand Canyon National ParkOswego
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us