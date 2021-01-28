Capitol Riot

Illinois Man Charged With Fighting National Guard at US Capitol on TikTok Video

Federal authorities arrested an Illinois man who allegedly appears in a TikTok video fighting with members of the National Guard on Jan. 6 outside the U.S. Capitol, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Mathew Capsel, who uses the name “Mateo Q Capsel” online, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Justice Department. He’s charged with entering or remaining in a restricted area and resisting law enforcement.

The feds say Capsel was arrested in southern Illinois, although a family member who spoke to the Sun-Times said Capsel was arrested after he got off work in Kentucky. The family member said Capsel is from Marseilles, a city in LaSalle County.

The feds’ complaint includes screenshots allegedly from Capsel’s TikTok page, as well as a video recorded and posted to TikTok by a third person who also spoke to the FBI, according to the Sun-Times. That video depicts Capsel charging against a group of National Guardsmen, running into their protective shields and being pepper-sprayed, according to the feds.

