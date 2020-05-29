Illinois Malls Begin Reopening: Here’s a Look at the Dates and Changes

With Illinois now in phase three of reopening, major malls across the state have announced their plans for opening doors once again.

Though some started allowing customers as early as Friday, others have announced plans to reopen in the coming days.

But the reopenings each come with their own set of changes.

"We're thinking of businesses as solitary, individual businesses. And so the rules that apply in terms of capacity- how many people could be in the store? How many people per 1,000 square feet? - So those, I think, would continue to apply for individual stores," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. "And then... if they happen to be within the context of a mall, I don't think the rules change. So I think it's still the rules that are prescribed or the guidance, I should say, the guidance that is prescribed for individual businesses, whether it's a personal care facility, the same rules would apply in terms of what services can be done."

Here's a look at where some of the biggest malls stand:

Woodfield Mall

Woodfield Mall in suburban Schaumburg will welcome customers for the first time in months on Friday as most of Illinois moves to the third phase of its reopening plan.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with additional restrictions and safety precautions in place.

Those include enhanced sanitization measures focused on high-traffic areas, making masks, wipes and temperature testing available for shoppers, installing more hand sanitizing stations, giving employees personal protective equipment and health screenings, as well as enforcing social distancing guidelines and occupancy limits.

Old Orchard Mall

The popular Old Orchard Mall in Skokie is set to reopen with modified hours beginning Wednesday.

The new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The mall said it will limit the number of shoppers, crowds and lines and will enforce social distancing measures, including face covering requirements.

It also plans to increase cleaning procedures and hand sanitizing stations.

The mall has already been offering curbside pickup from many retailers located on its premises and said it will continue to do so for customers who want to avoid lines and shoppers.

Chicago Premium Outlets

Chicago Premium Outlets reopened on May along with increased safety protocols, the mall announced.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” Samuel Thatcher, general manager at Chicago Premium Outlets, said in a statement. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives."

The increased safety measures include:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

Orland Square Mall

Orland Square Mall reopened on May 29 as Illinois entered phase three of its plan. The mall announced some changes to increase safety for shoppers.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” Wesley Mehr, general manager at Orland Square, said in a statement. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives."

The increased safety measures include:

Gurnee Mills

Gurnee Mills reopened on May 29 with enhanced safety measures, the mall announced.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” Randy Ebertowski, general manager at Gurnee Mills, said in a statement. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives."

The increased safety measures include:

Oakbrook Center

Oakbrook Center reopened on May 29. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Increase safety measures include "hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions."

"We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time," the mall said on its website.

The mall's food court seating area will remain closed, but restaurants that choose to open will be available for carryout only.

There will be no valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels.

Northbrook Court

Northbrook Court Mall reopened on May 29. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Spring Hill Mall

Spring Hall Mall reopened on May 29. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign

Market Place reopened on May 29. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Hawthorn Mall

Hawthorn Mall will reopen to the public on June 1, according to the mall's website. The mall's hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Fox Valley Mall

Fox Valley Mall will reopen to the public on June 1, according to the mall's website. The mall's hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.