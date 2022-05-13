Illinois Lottery's ‘Money Machine' to Give Away Free Tickets For New Fast Play Scan-N-Play

Illinois Lottery is celebrating the launch of its new Fast Play Scan-N-Play by giving players a chance at free tickets next week.

On May 17, players can hop in the Illinois Lottery "money machine" where they will have five seconds to grab as many Fast Play tickets as possible, according to lottery officials.

The "money machine" will be at Foodsmart, located at 2901 W. Armitage Avenue in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fast Play Scan-N-Play is a new way to play the Illinois Lottery, a release said. To try Scan-N-Play, players buy a physical Fast Play ticket in a retail establishment and then scan the ticket through the Illinois Lottery phone app, which then reveals the prize.

Tickets for Fast Play Scan-N-Play are available at every Illinois Lottery retail store statewide, according to a release.