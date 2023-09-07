Illinois Lottery

Illinois Lottery back online following ‘down for maintenance' message

The website appeared down as early as 6:30 a.m. Thursday

By NBC Chicago Staff

Many Illinois Lottery and Powerball players had to wait a bit longer to see if they scored any winnings Thursday morning as the Illinois Lottery website was down.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the following message appeared on the Illinois Lottery website:

"Thank you for your patience. Our website is currently down for maintenance and will be back up shortly. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back soon."

Screenshot of the Illinois Lottery website at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The same message appeared on the Illinois Lottery app.

By 8 a.m., the website appeared to be back up.

Local

Things to do in Chicago 2 hours ago

Didn't get tickets to Hamilton in Chicago? Try the digital lottery. Here's how it works

migrants 3 hours ago

Nearly 200 migrants to move into temporary shelter in Greektown as more buses arrive

Results of all Illinois Lottery games, including Powerball, are posted shortly after drawings under the site's "Results" tab. Wednesday's Powerball numbers, with a jackpot worth $461,00,000, were 9, 14, 20, 23, 63 with a Powerball of 1, according to powerball.com.

According to powerball.com, no one hit the jackpot, which now rises to $500 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

The Illinois Lottery did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us