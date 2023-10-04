Illinois Lottery reports big payouts on online game, Lucky Day Lotto this week

A pair of jackpots in excess of $300,000 were captured in a pair of Illinois Lottery games in recent days.

According to officials, a Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Godfrey, located near St. Louis, won a jackpot worth $800,000 on Friday.

Another ticket worth $392,000 was sold via the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app on Oct. 2, with the winner playing the Fast Play Twenty 20s game, according to officials.

Winners have one year from the date of the game to claim their prizes, according to officials.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at the MotoMart in the 5300 block of Godfrey Road, officials said. The retailer earned a bonus of $8,000 for selling the ticket.

Lucky Day Lotto is drawn twice per day, and tickets are available at participating retailers, as well as on the Illinois Lottery’s website and the Lottery’s mobile app.

“Fast Play Twenty 20s” is one of nearly two-dozen mobile games offered by the Illinois Lottery. While the game can be played at participating retailers, players can also use their mobile apps to play the games, according to officials.

More information can be found on the Illinois Lottery’s website.