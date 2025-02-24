Illinois Lottery player wins $1M in Powerball drawing with online ticket

An Illinois Lottery player fared extremely well in a recent Powerball drawing, though they didn't walk away with the jackpot.

One online lottery player matched five of the six numbers in Saturday's $215 million Powerball drawing to claim a $1 million prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 7-18-22-50-65, along with the red Powerball 15.

More than 18,000 winning tickets of various prize amounts were sold for Saturday night's drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim the prize, according to the lottery.

Because no one matched all six winning numbers, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $230 million for Monday night's drawing.