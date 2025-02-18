Illinois Lottery player wins $1 million on online ticket

While the freezing cold temperatures have kept many in the Chicago area indoors this week, one lucky Illinois Lottery player won $1 million without leaving their home.
The player won $1 million on Monday's Lotto Million 1 drawing, matching all six numbers to win the seven-figure prize.
An Illinois-only game, Lotto holds three drawings a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, with a current jackpot of $2.6 million.
In addition to the regular drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2 games are also offered, which give players the chance to match six numbers for a $1 million prize.
Illinois Lottery players have won over $14.7 million in prizes on Lotto games so far in 2025, with more than 930,000 tickets sold, according to the Illinois Lottery.
