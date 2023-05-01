illinois news

Illinois iLottery Player Hits $1.1M Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot

This marks the fifth time a lottery player has won at least $1 million playing Lucky Day Lotto this year, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

Playing the lottery online recently paid off for one lucky jackpot winner.

An Illinois iLottery player won the $1.1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on Sunday after matching all five numbers in the midday drawing. The numbers were: 9-24-27-30-40.

The drawing marks the fifth time a lottery player has won at least one million dollars playing Lucky Day Lotto this year, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. To claim their prize, winners must come forward by one year from the date of the winning draw.

Tickets for Lucky Day Lotto, which is played twice a day, seven days a week, can be bought in store, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.

