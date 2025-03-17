Illinois Lottery hosting ‘pot of gold' events for St. Patrick's Day at these ‘lucky' Chicago spots

Call it luck of the Irish: Chicago-area lottery players could wind up with a pot of gold thanks to St. Patrick's Day events from the Illinois Lottery at some of the state's "luckiest" retailers.
According to a release, the Illinois Lottery will hold St. Patrick's Day events in the city and suburbs Monday offering players Instant Tickets, festive swag and a grand prize worth $100.
The events are set to take place in two locations, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lucky Mart in Chicago, at 2900 W. 87th St., and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Kostner Korner, located at 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie.
"The festivities will feature a larger-than-life ‘Pot O’ Gold’ filled with oversized gold coins," the Illinois Lottery said. "Each player will have the chance to reach into the pot and pull out a coin, revealing a potential prize."
All participants in the events must be at least 18-years-old age or older, the release said.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.