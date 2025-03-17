Illinois Lottery hosting ‘pot of gold' events for St. Patrick's Day at these ‘lucky' Chicago spots

Call it luck of the Irish: Chicago-area lottery players could wind up with a pot of gold thanks to St. Patrick's Day events from the Illinois Lottery at some of the state's "luckiest" retailers.

According to a release, the Illinois Lottery will hold St. Patrick's Day events in the city and suburbs Monday offering players Instant Tickets, festive swag and a grand prize worth $100.

The events are set to take place in two locations, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lucky Mart in Chicago, at 2900 W. 87th St., and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Kostner Korner, located at 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie.

"The festivities will feature a larger-than-life ‘Pot O’ Gold’ filled with oversized gold coins," the Illinois Lottery said. "Each player will have the chance to reach into the pot and pull out a coin, revealing a potential prize."

All participants in the events must be at least 18-years-old age or older, the release said.