Illinois Lottery Gives Players Chance to ‘Catch' Free Tickets For $545M Powerball Jackpot

Looking to grab tickets to Monday night's $545 million Powerball jackpot? The Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to do just that -- literally.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, a machine "full of Powerball tickets" will be positioned in Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave., in Chicago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to catch free tickets to be in the draw to win it all," the lottery said in a statement.

While there is no limit to the number of free tickets players can grab in the machine, they will only have five seconds to do it.

According to the Illinois Lottery, tonight's drawing will mark the 10th largest Powerball ever won if someone hits on the winner. It is also the largest Powerball jackpot in more than eight months.

The drawing for the Powerball jackpot, now up to $545 million, will happen just before 10 p.m.

Thinking about going in for the ticket grab in Pioneer Court? Participants must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask, the lottery said, and they must be 18 years or older.

The machine will spin until 2 p.m. or until the tickets are gone!