Illinois location among over 30 Hooters restaurants suddenly shuttered

An Illinois Hooters restaurant was among over 30 locations that were abruptly closed by the chain, just two months after filing for bankruptcy.

The chain, which has over 300 locations, closed multiple restaurants owned by the company.

Of the 305 Hooters locations, 154 are owned and operated by franchisees, while the remaining 151 are owned by the company.

The Hooters location in Rockford was the lone Illinois restaurant impacted by the closures, though locations in other Midwest states also shuttered, according to USA Today.

In June 2024, Hooters confirmed to TODAY.com that it had closed dozens of “underperforming” locations in several states from Kentucky to Florida. Then, in March, the chain announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, adding that it would veer away from its breastaurant brand image toward a more family-friendly vibe.

Hooters expects about 200 domestic restaurants and 60 international restaurants to remain open.

“Decisions about store closures are never easy to make but all parties are completely aligned in bringing the necessary resources required to make the remaining 200 domestic Hooters locations as successful as possible,” said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Inc. on behalf of the buyer group, in a news release.