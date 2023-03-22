Illinois Lawmakers Pass Bill to Designate Official State Nut

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill with near-unanimous support on Wednesday that would designate the black walnut as the official state nut of Illinois.

The measure, introduced by Democrat Sharon Chung, passed the House by a 113-3 vote, with 11 members not voting on the measure.

Shall the bill be signed into law, the official state nut would join other recent designations made by the state, including the addition of an official state snake and official state rock in 2022.

In order for the designation to be made official, the bill will have to pass the State Senate before being signed into law by Gov. Pritzker.

A full list of current official Illinois state symbols can be found here.