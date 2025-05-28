Illinois lawmaker proposes Pope Leo XIV license plates, statue

An Illinois state lawmaker proposed making license plates honoring Dolton-native Pope Leo XIV available to state residents, along with a statue of the pontiff near the state capitol building.

The measure, filed by Republican State Representative Martin McLaughlin, would allow the Illinois Secretary of State's office to issue commemorative Pope Leo license plates, with some of the proceeds funding the possible statue.

According to the proposal, the commemorative plates would cost $27 in addition to the existing applicable registration fee.

Of the $27 additional fee, $15 would be designated for the Secretary of State special license plate fund, while $12 would go towards the Pope Leo XIV commemoration fund.

The commemoration fund would serve as a separate account in the Capitol Restoration Trust Fund for the deposit of funds towards expenses associated with a Pope Leo XIV statue near the State Capitol building.

According to the legislation, this account would be able to accept donations from any source, and may only be appropriated for purposes associated with the statue.