Secretary of State

Illinois Launches Driver’s License Online Preregistration to Shorten Wait Times

The new option is expected to improve the efficiency of transactions at Secretary of State facilities

The Illinois Secretary of State's office has started an online driver's license and ID card preregistration program to shorten processing times at facilities statewide, officials said in a news release Friday.

Residents can head to the website cyberdriveillinois.com and input specific details regarding their upcoming transaction. As a result, a clerk won't need to update information like a change of address or change in weight.

“This is a forward-thinking program using technology to reduce wait times at the counter and speed up transactions at Driver Services facilities,” Secretary of State Jesse White said in the news release. “The program is easy to use and can be accessed on a computer, iPad or smartphone.”

Local

coronavirus chicago 3 mins ago

Coronavirus on Top of Flu Season Could be a ‘Major Problem:’ Chicago Doctor

coronavirus 8 mins ago

What Will Happen if Chicago Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases?

Customers using the preregistration option must still bring all of the required paperwork to a Secretary of State facility for verification, the news release stated. In addition, they are encouraged to bring the printed preregistration receipt to the facility for the clerk to scan the barcode.

To qualify for the preregistration process, a customer must have an Illinois driver’s license/ID card that is not suspended, canceled or revoked and has not been expired for more than one year.

Driver Services facilities statewide are open to serve only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31. Additionally, expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until Oct. 1, 2020, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.

This article tagged under:

Secretary of StateIllinoisdriver's licensesecretary of state jesse white
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us