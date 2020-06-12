Illinois Launches Driver’s License Online Preregistration to Shorten Wait Times

The Illinois Secretary of State's office has started an online driver's license and ID card preregistration program to shorten processing times at facilities statewide, officials said in a news release Friday.

Residents can head to the website cyberdriveillinois.com and input specific details regarding their upcoming transaction. As a result, a clerk won't need to update information like a change of address or change in weight.

“This is a forward-thinking program using technology to reduce wait times at the counter and speed up transactions at Driver Services facilities,” Secretary of State Jesse White said in the news release. “The program is easy to use and can be accessed on a computer, iPad or smartphone.”

Customers using the preregistration option must still bring all of the required paperwork to a Secretary of State facility for verification, the news release stated. In addition, they are encouraged to bring the printed preregistration receipt to the facility for the clerk to scan the barcode.

To qualify for the preregistration process, a customer must have an Illinois driver’s license/ID card that is not suspended, canceled or revoked and has not been expired for more than one year.

Driver Services facilities statewide are open to serve only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31. Additionally, expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until Oct. 1, 2020, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.