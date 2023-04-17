The Chicago area got a taste of summer last week and that was enough to have many itching for the reopening of seasonal attractions like the state's largest waterpark.

Yorkville's Raging Waves announced it plans to open for the 2023 season on June 3.

The waterpark, located at 4000 N. Bridge St., will celebrate its 16th year in business. Described as the largest waterpark in Illinois, Raging Waves sits on 58 acres replete with 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool and more for guests to explore, according to its website. It also features a six-lane mat racing water slide called the Aussie Mat Dash, one of just three in the world and the first in Illinois.

“We are thrilled to kick off our 16th season and invite families back to Raging Waves this summer,” Randy Witt, co-owner of Raging Waves said in a statement. “Offering guests the very best in family fun has always been at the forefront for our team at Raging Waves, and we cannot wait for guests to enjoy all that our waterpark has to offer."

The park costs $55 for a day pass, while private cabanas cost $200. Season passes are currently on sale for between $100 and $140, but residents will be eligible for $90 passes.

Purchased tickets can be used to enter any day the waterpark is open, and are valid until Sept. 4. To view the waterpark's schedule, click here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The park is also currently hiring for summer positions like lifeguards and more.