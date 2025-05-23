Illinois' largest water park to open for the season this weekend

Though summer-like temperatures may not be in the cards this weekend, Chicago-area residents can get their first splashes of the season at the state's largest water park.

Raging Waves, located in suburban Yorkville, will be opening its gates for the first time this season on Saturday, operating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day of Memorial Day weekend.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Daily operation for the park will commence the following week on May 31, with Raging Waves open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 6 before starting extended hours the next day.

From June 7-27, Raging Waves will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with hours then extending a final time from June 28 to Aug. 3, when the park will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Raging Waves will then return to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. operations from Aug. 4-10 and on the weekends of Aug. 16-17 and Aug. 23-24.

From Aug. 11-15 and on the final two weekends of the season, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 (Labor Day weekend) and Sept. 6-7, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The park also warns that some attractions may be closed during operation from Aug. 14-16, as the return to school for area students leads to diminished staffing, according to the Raging Waves website.

More information on park operations for the season can be found here.