From the city to the suburbs, there are dozens of fireworks shows in the Chicago area over July 3 and 4. But only one of them is deemed the biggest in the state.

According to organizers, the largest fireworks show in Illinois can be found beginning at 10 p.m. on July 4 in Itasca, located in DuPage County. The show, complete with a "live pyrotechnics spectacular," is synchronized to pop, movie and patriotic music "broadcast on a concert-quality sound system," a release from the village says.

MORE: 2023 Independence Day: Firework shows across the Chicago area and where to watch

The 2023, show located in Hamilton Lakes, west of O'Hare International Airport at the intersection of I-309 and Park Boulevard, marks "26 years since the first 4th of July celebration at the scenic Itasca site -- an event notable for being the largest fireworks display in Illinois," the release goes on to say.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Festivities ahead of the fireworks, including food and live music, begin at 5 p.m., according to organizers.

Admission to the event is free, with on-site parking available for a donation of $25 per car the release says.