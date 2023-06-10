Illinois lands 3 spots on new ranking of top ‘alternative romantic destinations' in country

While spots such as Napa Valley or Maui typically come to mind when Americans think of romantic vacation destinations in the country, a new ranking based on a survey of 3,000 couples shows some spots off the beaten path.

A new list of 175 "alternative romantic destinations" from vacation blog Honeymoon Always highlights places across the U.S. that often aren't thought of when planning a romantic destination.

Although locations in Florida, California and Hawaii dominated the rankings, Illinois landed three spots on the list while one Midwest destination landed in the top 10.

Leading the rankings for Illinois was Galena at No. 78, the quaint resort town located in the far northwest region of the state, part of the "driftless area," a region primarily in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota that is recognized for its karst geology, steep hills and forested ridges.

Other Illinois spots to make the cut were Nauvoo at No. 146, a small city on the banks of the Mississippi River near the Iowa and Missouri borders, known for its significance to The Church of Latter Day Saints.

Rounding out the inclusions for Illinois was western suburb Wheaton at No. 152, praised for its parks and architecture along with proximity to nature trails and forest preserves.

Below is a look at the Top 10 for the best alternative romantic destinations in the U.S.:

St. Augustine, Florida Paia, Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Asheville, North Carolina Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Durham, North Carolina Mackinac Island, Michigan Flagstaff, Arizona Manchester, Vermont

Below are the other Midwestern destinations that made the cut, along with where they ranked:

41. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri

42. Chagrin Falls, Ohio

46. Manhattan, Kansas

53. Hill City, South Dakota

56. Stillwater, Minnesota

62. Pella, Iowa

63. Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

70. Atchison, Kansas

75. Beaver Island, Michigan

100. French Lick, Indiana

103. Hastings, Nebraska

112. Duluth, Minnesota

113. Grand Island, Nebraska

115. Nashville, Indiana

122. Deadwood, South Dakota

123. Door County, Wisconsin

124. Hermann, Missouri

126. Kearney, Nebraska

145. Leavenworth, Kansas

148. Red Wing, Minnesota

150. Spearfish, South Dakota

153. Custer State Park, South Dakota

155. Dubuque, Iowa

156. Grand Marais, Minnesota

160. Medora, North Dakota

175. Versailles, Indiana

More information on the full list can be found here.