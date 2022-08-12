Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go

The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie.

“This is a program that recognizes many of the most interesting and compelling ideas and designs and plans aren’t going to come from Washington, but more of the funding should,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “That’s what we’re delivering here.”

The funding, in the form of $2.2 billion, incudes support for local projects including new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways, ports and more.

According to the Department of Transportation, Illinois will get an $83 million slice. Here's what projects that money will fund:

Suburbs: $20 million to suburban PACE buses, including reconstructing bus facilities, new bus bays, Metra station improvements, parking lots, ADA access and more

Moline: $23 million to Moline's downtown and urban revitalization project

Chicago: $20 million to the Englewood Line Trail, including funding a multiuse path on an abandoned elevated rail over Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Springfield: $19 million to improve rail projects in Springfield

In addition to these projects, The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday announced an investment of more than $36 billion for transportation projects across the state, with $20 million devoted to investments like bridge improvements and highway reconstruction, and $10 going towards rail and transit systems, as well as airports and ports.