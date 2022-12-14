Illinois Is Getting an Official State Snake. Here's What to Know About the Serpent

A certain serpent is slithering to an acclaim to fame in Illinois.

The eastern milksnake is set to become the state's official snake, notching the distinct title under an amendment to Illinois' Designation Act.

According to officials, the snake can be found all across the Land of Lincoln, living in river bottoms, rocky hills and woodlands. It can reach 2-to-3 feet in length, and it has large blotches and a y- or v-shaped marking on its head.

Eastern milksnakes are not poisonous. In fact, officials say they can be bred as pets.

The snake is one of many that can be found traveling through the state's "snake road," a two-mile stretch of Forest Road #345 in Shawnee National Forest. Twice a year, the road is closed to vehicles due to a snake migration that is not often seen anywhere else in the country. It's a rare and shockingly popular sight in southern Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation June 16, with the help of a 7th-grade student, Gentry Heiple. According to a press release, the student advocated for the legislation with Republican State Rep. Dave Severin as part of a project to learn more about state government.

The snake will join a cohort of other animals and plants that have earned special designations from lawmakers:

State Animal: White-tailed Deer

State Amphibian: Eastern Tiger Salamander

State Bird: Northern Cardinal

State Fish: Bluegill

State Flower: Violet

State Insect: Monarch Butterfly

State Reptile: Painted Turtle

State Tree: White Oak

The Designation Act amendment will take into effect Jan. 1, 2023, along with a number of other new laws.