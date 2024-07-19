Illinois, Indiana DMVs experiencing issues due to global internet outage

Illinois and Indiana driver service facilities experienced issues Friday in the midst of a global internet outage that was impacting everything from flights to banks to hospitals and more.

The major outage affecting Microsoft grounded flights in Chicago and beyond, forced delays on some public transportation, impacted area health system and more, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Illinois DMVs were among those impacted by the outage, with Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias urging people to call before visiting any location.

Giannoulias said the outage "my impact operating hours or services (including road tests)."

⚠ NOTICE: Global outage of Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage impacting DMVs.



Please call 800-252-8980 before you visit our DMVs as global outage may impact operating hours or services (including road tests).



To access our online services any time, visit: https://t.co/ej5VdMEXab pic.twitter.com/gpjouYWbBJ — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) July 19, 2024

In Indiana, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles said it too was having trouble from the outage.

"Currently, we are unable to process transactions," the bureau wrote on X.

**UPDATE**: The BMV is impacted by the global outage. Currently, we are unable to process transactions. Please check our website and social media for updates. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/oJErvcE1pV — Indiana BMV (@INBMV) July 19, 2024

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

On Friday, Microsoft said a majority of services were recovered, according to CNBC. However, the company noted some customers may still experience issues.

At the same time, flights across the country and around the world were delayed or canceled due to issues surrounding the outage.

The chief executive of the cybersecurity company at the heart of the worldwide outage said it was working to fix a defect sent out in a Windows update.

“This is not a security incident or cyberattack,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on the social platform X. “The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

Kurtz said there was a defect in a “single content update for Windows hosts.” Mac and Linux hosts were not affected.

The company referred customers to its support portal for updates.