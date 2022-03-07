Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin: COVID Risk Breakdown by State

In a drastic shift from months past, masks currently aren't recommended throughout most of the country.

In fact, more than 90% of Americans live in areas deemed medium or low risk for COVID-19, and in those areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people can safely go without masks.

The CDC last month outlined a new set of metrics to determine a community's risk level, with less of a focus on positive test results and more attention on what's happening at hospitals.

As the change was announced, the agency revealed a new color-coded map showing COVID-19 community risk levels in all 50 states.

Counties colored orange are deemed as having high transmission. People in those areas are advised to wear masks in public indoor spaces, including schools, and take additional precautions if at risk for severe illness.

In medium risk counties, designated as yellow, masks aren't required. However, those at high risk of severe illness should consult with their physician about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions.

The third level, shown in green, represents low community risk.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

So, where do Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin stand?

Here's a breakdown by state:

Illinois

A vast majority of Illinois' counties are listed as having low risk of COVID-19 transmission, but several are still considered high risk.

According to the latest CDC map update, 68 counties were said to have low transmission. An additional 34 counties were placed in the medium category.

Transmission levels have greatly improved in northern Illinois where nearly the whole region is listed in the low risk category. However, the COVID situations vary throughout the rest of the state.

The following six counties are listed as high risk, meaning masks are still recommended:

Effingham County

Fayette County

Gallatin County

Johnson County

Perry County

Saline County

Indiana

No counties in Indiana are categorized as high risk, which means masks aren't recommended anywhere in the state, at least according to the CDC.

Masks may still be required in schools, by local governments or on public transportation. Out of Indiana's 92 counties, 68 are listed as being low risk. Shown in yellow, 24 counties are labeled as medium risk.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin has eight counties listed as high risk, the most out of any of the three states. Among those in the category are Kenosha and Racine counties in the southeastern portion of the state.

In line with CDC guidance, masks are also recommended in the following six northern counties also said to have high transmission: Barron, Iron, Forest, Oneida, Rusk and Vilas counties.

Excluding Kenosha and Racine counties as well as a few others, the majority of southern and central Wisconsin is listed as low risk. Out of the state's 72 counties, eight have been classified as medium risk.